Trinidad: Another prison officer shot and killed

(CMC) – The President of the Prison Officers Association (POA), Ceron Richards, has called on the authorities to implement legislation to safeguard the lives of his members after a prison officer was shot and killed here on Wednesday, the second this month.

Richards said that while details on the murder of Darren Francis were still not fully known, the prison officer was killed outside his home at Hindustan Village, Sixth Company, near Princes Town, south of here, during the early hours of Wednesday.

Richards said that threats to the lives of prison officers had become “very normal in the prison environment. Very very normal”.

Earlier this month, acting Superintendent of Prisons, Wayne Jackson, was gunned down outside his Malabar, Arima home, east of here with the POA describing his murder as a “cowardly and heinous act”.

The latest prison officer killed worked at the radio station of the Maximum Security Prison and the Trinidad Express newspaper Wednesday quoted sources as saying that prison officers were warned this week that if prisoners’ cell phones were taken away, officers would be murdered.

Also, earlier this month, two men were caught on video fire bombing the home of a prison officer. They have not been held.

“We know for a fact that prison officers are continuously under serious threat and we are still experiencing response (from the authorities) that do not show enough understanding of the situation prison officers face as law enforcement officials in this country,” said Richards.

“We have as a country to wake up. Law enforcement officials in this country are being attacked….the basic foundation of security for citizens in this country is at the forefront, it is vulnerable, it is showing that there are a lot of things that missed be done to arrest the situation.”

Richards said prison officers are under “tremendous strain” and that ‘there must be at this point in time of our history basic implementation (of measures) to treat with this phenomena going forward.”

He said while he hoped the promised legislation would be brought to the Parliament within the next three months, there was also a need for prison officers to be able to defend themselves.

“Trinidad and Tobago has the highest rate of prison officers killings anywhere in the world,” Richards said, adding that ‘what is a fact we are the slowest to respond to the phenomenon”.

Five prison officers have been killed here over the last 12 months.