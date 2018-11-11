Trinidad: Another International award for Calypso Rose

Share This On:

(CMC) – Veteran calypsonian, Calypso Rose will be awarded the Grand Prize for World Music when she attends the Sacem Grand Prix in France next month.

Calypso Rose, 78, the holder of Order of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago —the country’s highest award ,is among a list of awardees that in­cludes Eng­lish song­writer Ed Sheer­an, in an event that will cel­e­brate those who have excelled in song­writ­ing, mu­sic pub­lish­ing, hu­mour and clas­si­cal con­tem­po­rary mu­sic at Salle Pleyel on De­cem­ber 10.

The Sacem Grands Prix are mu­si­cal awards giv­en an­nu­al­ly to pro­fes­sion­als in the world of mu­sic by the So­ci­ety of Au­thors, Com­posers and Mu­sic Pub­lish­ers (Sacem).

Ca­lyp­so Rose, whose re­al name is Mc­Cartha Lin­da Sandy-Lewis, is no stranger to win­ning top in­ter­na­tion­al awards.

The vet­er­an ca­lyp­son­ian won the World Al­bum of the Year award at the Vic­toire de la Musique award cer­e­mo­ny in France in 2017.

The award is con­sid­ered the French equiv­a­lent of a Gram­my award.

Rose’s al­bum, Far from Home, com­pet­ed against rock group Acid Arab with their al­bum “Mu­sic of France” and Rokia Tra­ore with her al­bum “Born So.”

Far From home, the plat­inum-sell­ing al­bum was re­leased on the Be­cause Mu­sic la­bel on June 3, 2016.

Ca­lyp­so Rose was al­so award­ed the 2016 Artist Award by the World Mu­sic Ex­po (WOM­EX).

She topped artists from 95 coun­tries in re­ceiv­ing the pres­ti­gious award.

WOM­EX is an in­ter­na­tion­al net­work­ing plat­form for the world mu­sic in­dus­try.

In 1975, the To­ba­go-born ca­lyp­son­ian won her first na­tion­al award, the Pub­lic Ser­vice Medal of Mer­it, 15 years lat­er in 2000, Rose won the Hum­ming Bird Medal and in 2017 she was bestowed with the Order of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago.