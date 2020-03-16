Don't Miss
Trinidad And Tobago’s Coastal Protection Unit And Water Resources Agency postpone the Integrated Water Resources And Coastal Symposium (IWRCS)

By IWRCS
March 16, 2020

(PRESS RELEASE) – As a public health response to COVID-19, the Ministry of Works and Transport’s (MOWT’s) Coastal Protection Unit (CPU), and the Water and Sewerage Authority’s (WASA’s) Water Resources Agency (WRA) have decided to postpone the inaugural Integrated Water Resources and Coastal Symposium (IWRCS2020).

After careful consideration of public health guidelines as well as the position of the Government of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago (GORTT), the CPU and the WRA have made this decision in order to ensure the health and safety of all IWRCS2020 attendees and staff. It is envisioned that the three-day symposium, which was originally scheduled to commence on Wednesday March 18, 2020 at the Radisson Hotel Trinidad, will be rescheduled to a later date.

With an audience of national, regional and international delegates, the symposium promised a diverse agenda to address the critical issues of coastal threats, drought and flood management, protection of the near-shore marine environment, water resources management, water security and climate change impacts.

