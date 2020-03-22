Don't Miss
NIC responds to COVID-19 outbreak in Saint Lucia *** Saint Lucia to have ‘testing capacity for COVID-19 next week’ *** ‘Full transition’ of Victoria Hospital to OKEU Hospital begins next Wednesday *** St. Lucia implements ‘partial scale down’ of all non-essential activities for 2 weeks *** Soufriere jetties to be closed tomorrow *** Don’t visit ferry terminal to pick up returning nationals from Dominica, Martinique, and Guadeloupe *** Massy Stores St. Lucia denies shortage of products; sets purchase limits *** Courts announces support for credit customers *** Bay Gardens Resorts cushions staff from COVID-19-induced hotel closures *** Coronavirus now an epidemic in Guadeloupe; 45 positive cases confirmed *** NEMO prepares for possible pandemic *** CIBC FirstCaribbean offers COVID-19 financial support *** M&C continues to ‘keep stores stocked and prices fair’; to limit sales on ‘unusually’ high-demand items *** Personal tax filing deadline extended *** Pierre calls on St. Lucia gov’t to announce relief package for displaced workers and businesses *** RBC bank announces “financial relief” for its Caribbean customers *** 2020 National Population and Housing Census postponed

Trinidad and Tobago records 50th COVID-19 case

By Trinidad Guardian
March 22, 2020

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share127
127 Shares

(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) — Trinidad and Tobago has recorded its 50th case of COVID-19.

In a release early Sunday, the Ministry of Health announced that a patient had tested positive overnight Saturday, taking the toll to 50.

The ministry said 298 people had so far been tested for the virus and that all 50 cases were imported.

The news comes a day after it was revealed that 40 passengers from an ill-fated Caribbean cruise had tested positive days after returning home from Guadeloupe.

On Saturday, Health Minister announced that 40 of the group of 68 nationals who returned home last Wednesday from Guadeloupe had tested positive for the virus at the quarantine base at Camp Balandra.

The 40 new cases were among 70 nationals who were on board the cruiseliner Costa Favalosa, which was denied entry to Martinique after leaving Guadeloupe when several passengers aboard tested positive for the virus. Two women who were also among the T&T travellers on the cruise returned the day before the batch of 68 and tested positive for the virus on their way home and were immediately hospitalised.

However, as a result of this batch of positive tests, Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram advised that the remaining 20 quarantined nationals at Camp Balandra will now face more monitoring and will have to restart a new 14-day quarantine period.

The ministry also again advised the public to take all the necessary safety precautions to protect themselves from the virus.

These include:

· Wash your hands properly with soap and water

· Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if water and soap are not available

· Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze

· Dispose of tissue immediately after using

· Cough and sneeze into the crook of your elbow if you do not have a tissue

· Avoid touching your face

· Sanitise hard surfaces (e.g. tabletops, handrails, doorknobs and trolleys) as often as possible.

· Avoid close contact with people who have flu-like symptoms

· Stay home if you are ill

The advisory also recommended that all public transportation vehicles should operate with windows open and limit their occupancy.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share127
127 Shares
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

For security, use of Google's reCAPTCHA service is required which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

I agree to these terms.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.