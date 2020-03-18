Trinidad and Tobago now has 7 confirmed coronavirus-COVID-19 cases

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) — The Ministry of Health, Trinidad and Tobago advises the population of two new confirmed cases of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Thus, in total, seven persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Trinidad and Tobago. All positive COVID-19 cases, thus far, have been imported.

The required infection control protocols continue to be implemented across the public health sector to ensure the continued effective management of the COVID-19 health challenge.

Members of the public are reminded that personal protective measures are the most effective tools against COVID-19. Social distancing is particularly critical at this time given the manner in which the disease is spread.

Social distancing means reducing one’s contact with others. Persons are encouraged to distance themselves from others, especially those who cough or sneeze. Additionally, kissing, hugging, shaking hands and participating in unnecessary social gatherings are not advised.

The public is also urged to take the following personal hygiene measures to protect themselves and their loved ones from COVID-19:

 Wash your hands properly with soap and water o Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if water and soap are not available

 Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze

– Dispose of tissue immediately after using

– Cough and sneeze into the crook of your elbow if you do not have a tissue

 Avoid touching your face

