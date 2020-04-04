Trinidad and Tobago now has 100 COVID-19 cases

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) — As of Friday night, the Health Ministry reports the following:

Number of samples submitted to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) for testing for COVID-19 – 722

Number of samples which have tested positive -100

Number of deaths – 6

Number of persons discharged – 1

The Ministry of Health provides the following update:

* Two additional persons tested positive for COVID-19 – Close contacts of COVID-19 positive patient.

* Of the total number of positive cases, 49 of these positive cases came from the group of nationals who recently returned from a cruise:

* 46 positive cases from the group of 68 nationals who returned from the cruise together

* 3 positive cases from the group of nationals who returned from the same cruise separately from the other 68 nationals.

The Ministry of Health reminds the public that COVID-19 can be spread by touching surfaces that are contaminated with the novel coronavirus. It is important to regularly sanitise commonly touched surfaces (e.g. table tops, hand rails, door knobs and trolleys). If dirty, they should be cleaned using a detergent or soap and water prior to sanitization. A simple solution of 1/3 cup of household bleach to one gallon of water is quite effective. The important elements of sanitisation are disinfecting frequently and thoroughly, and using the cleaning product correctly.

The public is also strongly advised to take the following personal hygiene measures to protect themselves and their loved ones from COVID-19:

– Wash your hands properly with soap and water

– use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if water and soap are not available

– Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze

– Dispose of tissue immediately after using

– Cough and sneeze into the crook of your elbow if you do not have a tissue

– Avoid touching your face

– Stay home if you are ill

– Avoid close contact with people who have flu-like symptoms

– Practice social distancing (e.g. no kissing, hugging or hand-shaking, avoid unnecessary gatherings). Stay 6 feet away from others.

– Additionally, all public transportation vehicles should operate with windows open and limit their occupancy by 50 percent.