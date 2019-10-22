Trinidad: Almost 200 people arrested in ‘Operation Strike Back

Share This On:
(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) — A total of 156 people were arrested during Operation Strike Back II exercises, including 45 suspects wanted by police for various offences.
The exercises were conducted over the past 20 days.
According to a release, the exercises took place in four Policing Divisions of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) between the period September 24 2019 and October 13 2019.
The exercises were conducted in the North Eastern, Northern, Port-of-Spain and Western Divisions.
In a release issued by the TTPS, a total of 48 exercises were conducted across the four divisions during the period, which resulted in the discovery and seizure of seven firearms and 56 rounds of assorted ammunition, along with 251.4 grammes of marijuana and 16 grammes of cocaine.
Police also executed a total of 42 warrants and conducted 27 roadblock exercises during the period.
The police service said Operation Strike Back II is a joint strategic inter-agency operation between the TTPS and the T&T Defence Force.
It added joint operations continue to be conducted nationwide on a 24-hour basis, specifically in areas that are prone to gang activity.
Meanwhile, police have held 31 people in connection with various sexual offences and marijuana possession.
The exercise also formed part of ‘Operation Strike Back II’ and was executed across all nine policing division, Thursday.
The Eastern Division saw the highest number of arrests—eight, followed by the Tobago Division which saw five people being held.
During the exercise, 29 people were arrested overall for committing various sexual offences against children and two were arrested for possession of marijuana. The suspects who ranged from ages 19 to 52 were taken into police custody pending further enquiries and charges.
