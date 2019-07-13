Trinidad: After horrific abuse, WASA woman goes missing

Share This On:

Pin 6 Shares

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) — Chris Rivers walked away from an abusive ex-lover last year and had been trying to rebuild her life.

As Rivers recovered from the physical and mental abuse, she tried to rearrange her life and, to avoid seeing him, had requested to work in a location far away from him.

However, on the weekend her job took her to an area close to where he lived, and days later she disappeared.

Rivers, 24, a security guard, was last seen by a co-worker around 6.10 a.m. on Monday getting into a white car headed to Rio Claro.

Her mother, Roslyn Rivers, said she spoke to her daughter around 5.40 a.m. and her daughter told her she would get a taxi and head home.

Roslyn Rivers said: “She would call and tell me when she is leaving work. Then she would call along the way and tell me where she reached. But that morning I did not get a call from her while she was on the road and I thought that was strange.”

Later that day, calls to her daughter’s cellphone went unanswered and on Wednesday Roslyn Rivers reported to the Princes Town police that her daughter was missing.

The mother said her daughter broke off a four-year relationship in October with a man with whom she lived with in Union Village, Mayaro.

She returned to live with her mother at El Guanapo Estate, Rio Claro.

“When she returned she was pregnant and bleeding a lot. She walked out of that house 3 o’clock in the morning, bleeding.

“She told me she lifted up a foundation brick. Later I got to find out that he kicked her on the stomach. She lost the baby in December around the time of her birthday. She had to do five procedures at hospital,” the mother said.

“Afterwards, she started to tell me what happened. She said ‘Mammy he would choke me until I freak out’. Another time he cuffed her in the face and she told me she hit her nose on a door. Afterwards, she admitted what happened but said she didn’t want to get the police involved,” she said.

She said she was posted in San Fernando for several months, until last week when she was transferred to the WASA sub-station in New Grant.

The mother said Rivers worked Thursday and Friday in New Grant, and on Saturday in Mayaro.

Rivers is of African descent, approximately 161 centimetres (five feet three inches) tall and slim built with a light brown complexion. She was last seen wearing a black round-neck T-shirt, a pair of black long pants and a pair of black sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police at 999, 555, 800-TIPS or any police station via text/ WhatsApp to 482-GARY (4279).

( 0 ) ( 0 )