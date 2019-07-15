Trinidad: Actor Raymond Choo Kong murdered in Arima

Share This On:

Pin 38 Shares

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) — Famed local actor Raymond Choo Kong was stabbed to death in Arima this afternoon.

He is one of seven people murdered in the past 24 hours.

Choo Kong was murdered in Arima where he has his home and a business.

Police have confirmed that the killing happened at his bar, which is located downstairs his home at Green Street, Arima.

It happened near the Arima Police Station.

Raymond Choo Kong was an award winning producer, director, and actor who has been changing the landscape of Trinidad’s theatre through comedy for the past 40 years.

He has accomplished this through Raymond Choo Kong Productions, a well-established theatre production house, which he founded. Choo Kong has received a total of 18 Cacique Awards from all categories, making him the holder of the most Cacique Awards.

Choo Kong has directed large musicals such as ‘The Sound of Music’, ‘The King and I’, and ‘Mahalia: A Gospel Musical’, for First Instinct and JCS Entertainment. He has also worked on projects in Best Village, Commercial Theatre, TTW with Dereck Walcott, Films, Commercials, Band Launches and many more.

( 0 ) ( 0 )