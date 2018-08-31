Don't Miss
Trinidad: A drink cost this man $73,900

By Trinidad Express
August 31, 2018
(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) – A RIO CLARO man who stopped at a bar on his way home and left $73,900 in his vehicle was robbed on Wednesday.

The victim, a 43 year old joiner, returned to his vehicle to find the cash missing.

Around 2 p.m. the victim parked his Suzuki Jimny at Obsession Bar in Buen Intento, Princes Town.

He placed an envelope containing the cash under the driver’s seat, secured the vehicle and went into the bar.

He returned a short while later and found the jeep broken into and the driver’s door open.

The envelope with the cash was not found.

A report was made to the Princes Town Police Station and PC Rampersad is investigating.

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

