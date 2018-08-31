Trinidad: A drink cost this man $73,900

Pin +1 Share 0 Shares

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) – A RIO CLARO man who stopped at a bar on his way home and left $73,900 in his vehicle was robbed on Wednesday.

The victim, a 43 year old joiner, returned to his vehicle to find the cash missing.

Around 2 p.m. the victim parked his Suzuki Jimny at Obsession Bar in Buen Intento, Princes Town.

He placed an envelope containing the cash under the driver’s seat, secured the vehicle and went into the bar.

He returned a short while later and found the jeep broken into and the driver’s door open.

The envelope with the cash was not found.

A report was made to the Princes Town Police Station and PC Rampersad is investigating.