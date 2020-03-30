Don't Miss

Trinidad: 8 stab wounds- ‘Unprovoked” attack on prison officer

By Trinidad Express
March 30, 2020

Prison Officer Damien Allong, who sustained injuries while on duty at Golden Grove, on Monday.

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) – A prison officer was stabbed eight times by inmates at the remand facility, Golden Grove, on Monday.

The attack has been condemned by Acting Commissioner of Prisons, Dennis Pulchan.

According to reports, at around 7am Prisons Officer I, Damien Allong, who has over 21 years of service, was going about the routine morning duties of opening cells individually, when the “unprovoked attacked” by two inmates occured.

Pulchan said the inmates were in possession of “improvised weapons”, and the officer was stabbed several times by one of the inmates.

He was stabbed eight times about the body, inuding his head, face and arms.

Pulchan said an alarm was immediately raised, officers responded and due force became necessary to bring the situation under control.

Allong was taken to the infirmary and then transferred to a medical facility for further treatment and observation.

The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service was contacted and several charges are expected to be laid against the inmates, he said.

Pulchan has expressed his empathy over the incident and promised that all assistance possible would be made available to his officer, who is in a stable condition.

He said the inmates were also treated for the injuries received whilst attempting to disarm them.

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

