Trinidad: 74-year-old woman killed by burglar

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) — Police believe that burglars killed a 74-year-old woman during a robbery at a house at Mucurapo Road, St James.

Dead is Gemma Khan who lived alone in the house which is adjacent to the Santa Maria Plaza.

Police said that around 9 a.m. one of Khan’s daughters entered the house to check on her as she had not been heard from over the weekend.

When she entered the yard she noticed her mother’s Toyota Corolla missing but while still calling her name she then entered a bedroom of the house where Khan’s body was found with a pillow over her head.

She also appeared to have been beaten and a window of the house was broken.

