Don't Miss
Add us on Whatsapp, +1758 712 6700

Trinidad: 71-year-old man murdered outside Gulf City Shopping Mall

By Nikita Braxton-Benjamin
March 17, 2019

 Share This On:

Share3
Tweet
Pin
+1
Share
3 Shares

The man was gunned down in a taxi

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) — A 71-year-old man was shot dead this afternoon while in a taxi outside the Gulf City Shopping Complex.

The Express was told that shortly after 3 p.m. Joseph Phillip who was earlier seen in the mall, boarded a San Fernando taxi. The driver of the silver Nissan Wingroad was attempting to get other passengers.

The shooter walked up to Phillip of Edingburgh 500 and fired several shots before entering a Nissan Tiida which drove off. Phillip died in the car while holding a black bag, and cash.

Police believe the driver of the PH taxi, who escaped injury, was the target.

Many people who were at the mall said it was sad that this is the state of the country.

While some called on the Commissioner of Police to lock down the borders to prevent guns from entering the country others said that crime could not be stopped.

(0)(0)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.