Trinidad: 71-year-old man murdered outside Gulf City Shopping Mall

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) — A 71-year-old man was shot dead this afternoon while in a taxi outside the Gulf City Shopping Complex.

The Express was told that shortly after 3 p.m. Joseph Phillip who was earlier seen in the mall, boarded a San Fernando taxi. The driver of the silver Nissan Wingroad was attempting to get other passengers.

The shooter walked up to Phillip of Edingburgh 500 and fired several shots before entering a Nissan Tiida which drove off. Phillip died in the car while holding a black bag, and cash.

Police believe the driver of the PH taxi, who escaped injury, was the target.

Many people who were at the mall said it was sad that this is the state of the country.

While some called on the Commissioner of Police to lock down the borders to prevent guns from entering the country others said that crime could not be stopped.