Trinidad: 71-year-old killed after meeting son, estranged wife

Share This On:

Pin +1 Share 0 Shares

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) — The cold-blooded killing of Joseph Phillip outside Gulf City Shopping Complex, La Romaine on Sunday was a well-planned hit.

His killer knew where he was going to be that day, and when.

Phillip, 71, of Edinburgh 500, Chaguanas, was sitting in the front seat of a taxi with two other passengers in the back seat of the taxi parked outside the mall at Gulf View Link Road.

The driver of the Nissan Wingroad was standing outside the vehicle, looking for another passenger for the trip.

At around 3.30 p.m. the killer walked up to the car and shot only at Phillip, who was hit multiple times in the upper body.

The other passengers screamed and fled the car. They were not injured.

The shooter ran further down the road and escaped in a Nissan Tiida.

Phillip died in the car holding a black bag, wearing his jewellery , and his money in his hand to pay the taxi driver.

Minutes earlier he had visited with his ten year old son and his ex-wife in the mall, and sat in the food court with them.

Police were told that Phillip and the child’s mother had separated and divorce proceedings were underway.

He had a clean criminal record, police said.

Detectives are working on several theories on the motive for the killing and continue to interview witnesses and Phillip’s relatives as inquiries continue.

Supt Wayne Mohammed and Sgt Clint Williams of the San Fernando CID, and officers of Homicide Region III are continuing investigations.