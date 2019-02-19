Trinidad: 70-year-old man accused of raping minor

Share This On:

(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) — A 70-year-old re­tired weld­ing teacher ac­cused of sex crimes against a 12-year-old girl will on Tues­day know whether he will be grant­ed bail.

Pe­ter Scott, of Mara­bel­la, was re­mand­ed in­to cus­tody on Mon­day for trac­ing af­ter ap­pear­ing in the San Fer­nan­do First Mag­is­trates Court on two charges.

The charges read by Se­nior Mag­is­trate Ali­cia Chankar al­leged that on Ju­ly 31, 2018, he sex­u­al­ly pen­e­trat­ed and sex­u­al­ly touched the child.

He was charged by WPC Ra­jku­mar.

Ask­ing for bail, his at­tor­ney Frank Git­tens said he suf­fers from sev­er­al ail­ments, in­clud­ing di­a­betes.

He said Scott was will­ing to sub­mit to any con­di­tions at­tached to his bail, in­clud­ing hav­ing no con­tact with the vic­tim.

Pros­e­cu­tor Cley­on Seedan said a trace to de­ter­mine if he had a crim­i­nal record could not be done be­cause he re­fused to give his fin­ger­prints to the po­lice.

Git­tens said his client want­ed his at­tor­ney to be present and gave his prints on Mon­day.

The mat­ter was ad­journed to Tues­day.