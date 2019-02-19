Don't Miss
Trinidad: 70-year-old man accused of raping minor

By Sascha Wilson
February 19, 2019

(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) — A 70-year-old re­tired weld­ing teacher ac­cused of sex crimes against a 12-year-old girl will on Tues­day know whether he will be grant­ed bail.

Pe­ter Scott, of Mara­bel­la, was re­mand­ed in­to cus­tody on Mon­day for trac­ing af­ter ap­pear­ing in the San Fer­nan­do First Mag­is­trates Court on two charges.

The charges read by Se­nior Mag­is­trate Ali­cia Chankar al­leged that on Ju­ly 31, 2018, he sex­u­al­ly pen­e­trat­ed and sex­u­al­ly touched the child.

He was charged by WPC Ra­jku­mar.

Ask­ing for bail, his at­tor­ney Frank Git­tens said he suf­fers from sev­er­al ail­ments, in­clud­ing di­a­betes.

He said Scott was will­ing to sub­mit to any con­di­tions at­tached to his bail, in­clud­ing hav­ing no con­tact with the vic­tim.

Pros­e­cu­tor Cley­on Seedan said a trace to de­ter­mine if he had a crim­i­nal record could not be done be­cause he re­fused to give his fin­ger­prints to the po­lice.

Git­tens said his client want­ed his at­tor­ney to be present and gave his prints on Mon­day.

The mat­ter was ad­journed to Tues­day.

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

