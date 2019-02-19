Trinidad: 70-year-old man accused of raping minor

Share This On:
(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) — A 70-year-old retired welding teacher accused of sex crimes against a 12-year-old girl will on Tuesday know whether he will be granted bail.
Peter Scott, of Marabella, was remanded into custody on Monday for tracing after appearing in the San Fernando First Magistrates Court on two charges.
The charges read by Senior Magistrate Alicia Chankar alleged that on July 31, 2018, he sexually penetrated and sexually touched the child.
He was charged by WPC Rajkumar.
Asking for bail, his attorney Frank Gittens said he suffers from several ailments, including diabetes.
He said Scott was willing to submit to any conditions attached to his bail, including having no contact with the victim.
Prosecutor Cleyon Seedan said a trace to determine if he had a criminal record could not be done because he refused to give his fingerprints to the police.
Gittens said his client wanted his attorney to be present and gave his prints on Monday.
The matter was adjourned to Tuesday.