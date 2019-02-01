Don't Miss
Trinidad: 64-y-o woman chopped to death

By Kevon Felmine
February 1, 2019

An­gela McKen­zie

(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) — Homi­cide in­ves­ti­ga­tors say they are still piec­ing to­geth­er clues in Wednes­day’s trag­ic death of Siparia gar­den­er An­gela McKen­zie. How­ev­er, her fam­i­ly be­lieves she was hacked to death by a man who had been steal­ing her crops.

McKen­zie, 64, lived in an iso­lat­ed com­mu­ni­ty known as The Project, off the 21 1/2 mile mark, Quinam Road.

Even if she was scream­ing dur­ing the at­tack by her killer, it is un­like­ly that any­one would have heard as her near­est neigh­bour lives al­most a kilo­me­tre away.

Po­lice said that around 5 pm, a neigh­bour went to McKen­zie’s home and found her bleed­ing in her front yard.

Siparia po­lice were con­tact­ed and they re­spond­ed along with an am­bu­lance but McKen­zie was al­ready dead as her neck had been al­most sev­ered.

There were al­so chop wounds to her hands and shoul­der.

De­tec­tives from the Homi­cide Bu­reau of In­ves­ti­ga­tions, Re­gion Three and crime scene in­ves­ti­ga­tors re­turned to the scene yes­ter­day where McKen­zie’s rel­a­tives had gath­ered.

They had to wait out­side while the foren­sic crew scoured for the house for ev­i­dence.

McKen­zie’s daugh­ter, Don­na, said her moth­er lived alone and tend­ed to her gar­den where she grew co­coa, yam and pee­wah which she sold to mar­ket ven­dors.

She said a few weeks ago, her moth­er caught a man steal­ing her yam, con­front­ed him and made a re­port the Siparia po­lice.

How­ev­er, Don­na said, noth­ing was done. Checks were be­ing made yes­ter­day for a copy of that re­port.

Don­na said at around 6 am on Wednes­day she spoke to McKen­zie by tele­phone and was told about a man who had been steal­ing crops. Lat­er that af­ter­noon, she got a call from her sis­ter stat­ing that some­one had jumped over a gate and en­tered her moth­er’s house.

Don­na said McKen­zie was a strong woman for her age and she be­lieves that her moth­er fought with her killer as the scat­tered fur­ni­ture in­side the house sug­gest­ed that there had been a strug­gle.

Don­na said that neigh­bours re­port­ed that they did not hear any cries for help.

“It re­al­ly hurt­ful and sad. To lose my moth­er, it is re­al­ly hurt­ful. I nev­er thought I would have lost my moth­er like this. She was a re­al­ly nice per­son, but some­times she was just mis­er­able and quar­relled with us to do the right thing.

“She used to go to church all the time. She was a re­al­ly friend­ly per­son in the Catholic church,” she said.

Up to late yes­ter­day, no ar­rests had been made.

