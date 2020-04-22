Don't Miss

Trinidad: 63 COVID surveillance tests done- All negative

By Trinidad Express
April 22, 2020

Keishel Luces, of Devine Encounter Fellowship Church in Da Badie, says a prayer for COVID-19 victims at the entrance to the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility. -Photo: DEXTER PHILIP

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) – The Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh says that as of today, the Health Ministry had done 63 COVID surveillance tests on people without symptoms.

All came back negative.

The Ministry of Health provides the following clinical update as of the morning of Wednesday.

Number of samples submitted to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) for testing for COVID-19 -1425

Number of unique patient tests completed – 1195

Number of repeated tests – 230

Number of samples which have tested positive – 115

Number of deaths -8

Number of persons discharged -37

The Ministry of Health provides the following update:

 An additional nine (9) persons have been discharged.

o Couva Hospital and Multi-training Facility- (3)

o Caura Hospital – (1)

o Sangre Grande Centre (Brooklyn) – (5)

 No patient is currently in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

 No patient is currently in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

COVID-19 Patients in Hospitals

Total number of hospitalized patients – 32

Caura Hospital – 9

 All stable

Couva Hospital and Multi-training facility – 23

 Number of patients in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) – 0

 Number of patients in High Dependency Unit (HDU) – 0

 Number of Ambulatory patients – 23

COVID-19 Patients in Step-down/ Transition Facilities

Sangre Grande Centre (Brooklyn Facility) – 16

 All are low risk, stable patients.

Home of Football, Couva – 22

 All are low risk, stable patients

Intensive Care Units (ICUs) are hospital wards that provide treatment for people who are very ill. They are staffed with health care professionals who are trained in ICU treatment and the use of sophisticated monitoring equipment.

High Dependency Units (HDUs) are wards for people who need more observation, treatment and nursing care than is possible in a general ward but slightly less than that given in an Intensive Care Unit.

An Ambulatory Patient is able to walk about and is not bedridde.

