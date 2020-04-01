Trinidad: 5th death in T&T from COVID-19

Share This On:

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) – The Health Ministry is reporting a 5th death from the COVID-19 coronavirus in Trinidad and Tobago.

In a statement issued at 10:04a.m., the Health Ministry reported:

Number of samples submitted to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) for testing for COVID-19 – 586

Number of samples which have tested positive – 89

Number of deaths – 5

Number of persons discharged – 1

The Ministry of Health provides the following update:

One additional death has been confirmed – Elderly male with pre-existing medical condition.

Of the total number of positive cases, 49 of these positive cases came from the group of nationals who recently returned from a cruise: 

46 positive cases from the group of 68 nationals who returned from the cruise together 

3 positive cases from the group of nationals who returned from the same cruise separately from the other 68 nationals.

The Ministry of Health reminds the public that placing your hands on your face increases the risk of contracting the virus.

The virus can transfer from your hands to your nose and mouth, and then enter your body.

Protect yourself by washing your hands often with soap and water or by using an alcohol-based sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol, if soap and water are not available.

The public is also strongly advised to take the following personal hygiene measures to protect themselves and their loved ones from COVID-19:

Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze

o Dispose of tissue immediately after using

-Cough and sneeze into the crook of your elbow if you do not have a tissue

Stay home if you are ill

Sanitize hard surfaces (e.g. table tops, handrails, doorknobs and trolleys) as often as possible.

Avoid close contact with people who have flu-like symptoms

 Practise social distancing

-Maintain at least 2 metres (approximately 6 feet) distance between yourself and others, especially anyone who is coughing or showing signs of flu-like illness.

It is also advised that all public transportation vehicles should operate with windows open and limit their occupancy.

