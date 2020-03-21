Don't Miss
Trinidad: 40 new COVID-19 cases hospitalised at Couva

By Trinidad Guardian
March 21, 2020

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh

(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) — Forty new patients who have tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) have been admitted to the Couva Hospital.

Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh just confirmed this at a media conference Saturday.

The Minister said all the new cases were from among the batch of nationals who just returned from an ill-fated cruise in Guadeloupe.

However, Guardian Media had also received two confirmatory reports from a medical professional at the Couva facility and another employee there that the 40 patients were taken to the hospital just after 2.30 am on Saturday.

It was also confirmed that one of the previous patients at the hospital had recovered enough to be discharged.

This would now take the overall cases here in T&T to 49 as the toll up to Friday had been nine.

Guardian Media was told that all 40 patients are in the same ward.

The doctor, who requested anonymity, said that the Government must start broadening testing quickly. Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh announced on Friday that they would start this process soon.

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

