Trinidad: 4-year-old boy shot in the head

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) — Neighbours had to break down the front door of an apartment in Maloney Gardens yesterday morning to save the life of a four-year-old boy.

The child had been shot in the head.

Up to last night, he was warded in a serious condition at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope.

Police were told that around 10.30 a.m. the four-year-old was at his home in Building 5, Maloney Gardens, in the company of a seven-year-old relative, when gunshots were heard.

Neighbours immediately responded and broke down the door to the apartment, and found the four-year-old bleeding from a gunshot wound to his head.

An alarm was raised and the injured toddler was rushed to the Arima District Hospital where he was treated.

He was then transferred to Mt Hope.

Police who responded to the incident were told that the children were playing with a firearm which went off.

However, when the officers arrived at the scene, no weapon was found.

As a result, officers of the Maloney Police Station and the Northern Division immediately conducted an exercise in the area searching for the weapon, as well as any other illegal items.

The operation was still ongoing last night.

