Don't Miss
Have a news tip, story, videos/photos? Send us a message and add us on WhatsApp at 1-758-712-6700, or email us at [email protected]

Trinidad: 3-year-old boy suffers horrific death after father’s car explodes

By Sascha Wilson, Trinidad Guardian
February 16, 2019

 Share This On:

Share1
Tweet
Pin
+1
Share
0 Shares

Three-year-old Prince Francette, who lost his life after his father’s car exploded.

(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) — A three-year-old boy died hours af­ter suf­fer­ing burns to his en­tire body when his fa­ther’s car ex­plod­ed with him in­side.

Prince Francette, who sus­tained burns to 100 per cent of his body, suc­cumbed while re­ceiv­ing emer­gency treat­ment at the San Fer­nan­do Gen­er­al Hos­pi­tal.

The boy’s fa­ther, Justin Francette, 22, was not in­jured, po­lice said.

The hor­rif­ic way in which the child lost his life has left the en­tire area of Cito Lane, Tabaquite, where his fa­ther lives, in a state of shock and sad­ness.

The cir­cum­stances sur­round­ing the trag­ic in­ci­dent are not yet clear, but the child was in the back seat of the car while his fa­ther was do­ing some mod­i­fi­ca­tions to the ve­hi­cle.

Neigh­bours said the fa­ther had re­cent­ly pur­chased the old mod­el Nis­san March. The car ex­plod­ed around 2 pm. When his rel­a­tives even­tu­al­ly put out the blaze, they found the child ly­ing on his stom­ach.

He was groan­ing in pain. He was un­recog­nis­able as his en­tire body was burnt. A graph­ic video show­ing some­one wet­ting the child’s body with wa­ter from a hose in an at­tempt to “cool him down” has been cir­cu­lat­ing on so­cial me­dia.

Rel­a­tives de­clined to speak with the T&T Guardian crew, but neigh­bours said the EHS am­bu­lance took about two hours to ar­rive on the scene.

A neigh­bour said, “It is re­al­ly ter­ri­ble. It is sad. My heart hurts just think­ing about the pain that child went through.”

Due to the ex­tent of his burns, she was re­lieved that the child was no longer suf­fer­ing.

De­scribed as a sweet­heart in the neigh­bour­hood, a res­i­dent said Prince lived with his moth­er, but would of­ten vis­it his fa­ther.

The child’s moth­er dropped him off on Thurs­day, she said.

Chair­man of the Cou­va/Tabaquite/Tal­paro Re­gion­al Cor­po­ra­tion and coun­cil­lor for the area, Hen­ry Awong ex­pressed con­do­lences to the fam­i­ly.

“It is a very sad sit­u­a­tion and the en­tire com­mu­ni­ty of Tabaquite is con­cerned and af­fect­ed by what hap­pened. We are hop­ing for the best for the fam­i­ly,” Awong said.

Awong said the cor­po­ra­tion will be lend­ing sup­port and as­sis­tance to the fam­i­ly. The burnt car was im­pound­ed at the Bras­so Po­lice Sta­tion. In­ves­ti­ga­tors said they were still gath­er­ing in­for­ma­tion and could not dis­close any de­tails. Con­sta­bles Coombs and Nanan vis­it­ed the scene and are in­ves­ti­gat­ing.

(0)(0)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.