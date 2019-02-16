Trinidad: 3-year-old boy suffers horrific death after father’s car explodes

Share This On:

(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) — A three-year-old boy died hours af­ter suf­fer­ing burns to his en­tire body when his fa­ther’s car ex­plod­ed with him in­side.

Prince Francette, who sus­tained burns to 100 per cent of his body, suc­cumbed while re­ceiv­ing emer­gency treat­ment at the San Fer­nan­do Gen­er­al Hos­pi­tal.

The boy’s fa­ther, Justin Francette, 22, was not in­jured, po­lice said.

The hor­rif­ic way in which the child lost his life has left the en­tire area of Cito Lane, Tabaquite, where his fa­ther lives, in a state of shock and sad­ness.

The cir­cum­stances sur­round­ing the trag­ic in­ci­dent are not yet clear, but the child was in the back seat of the car while his fa­ther was do­ing some mod­i­fi­ca­tions to the ve­hi­cle.

Neigh­bours said the fa­ther had re­cent­ly pur­chased the old mod­el Nis­san March. The car ex­plod­ed around 2 pm. When his rel­a­tives even­tu­al­ly put out the blaze, they found the child ly­ing on his stom­ach.

He was groan­ing in pain. He was un­recog­nis­able as his en­tire body was burnt. A graph­ic video show­ing some­one wet­ting the child’s body with wa­ter from a hose in an at­tempt to “cool him down” has been cir­cu­lat­ing on so­cial me­dia.

Rel­a­tives de­clined to speak with the T&T Guardian crew, but neigh­bours said the EHS am­bu­lance took about two hours to ar­rive on the scene.

A neigh­bour said, “It is re­al­ly ter­ri­ble. It is sad. My heart hurts just think­ing about the pain that child went through.”

Due to the ex­tent of his burns, she was re­lieved that the child was no longer suf­fer­ing.

De­scribed as a sweet­heart in the neigh­bour­hood, a res­i­dent said Prince lived with his moth­er, but would of­ten vis­it his fa­ther.

The child’s moth­er dropped him off on Thurs­day, she said.

Chair­man of the Cou­va/Tabaquite/Tal­paro Re­gion­al Cor­po­ra­tion and coun­cil­lor for the area, Hen­ry Awong ex­pressed con­do­lences to the fam­i­ly.

“It is a very sad sit­u­a­tion and the en­tire com­mu­ni­ty of Tabaquite is con­cerned and af­fect­ed by what hap­pened. We are hop­ing for the best for the fam­i­ly,” Awong said.

Awong said the cor­po­ra­tion will be lend­ing sup­port and as­sis­tance to the fam­i­ly. The burnt car was im­pound­ed at the Bras­so Po­lice Sta­tion. In­ves­ti­ga­tors said they were still gath­er­ing in­for­ma­tion and could not dis­close any de­tails. Con­sta­bles Coombs and Nanan vis­it­ed the scene and are in­ves­ti­gat­ing.