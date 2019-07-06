Trinidad: 3-year-old boy in car died from extreme heat, dehydration

Share This On:

(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) — Three-year-old Isa­iah Hazel died of hy­per­ther­mia caused by ex­treme heat and de­hy­dra­tion.

This was re­vealed in an au­top­sy that was con­duct­ed on the boy’s tiny body on Fri­day at the Foren­sic Sci­ences Cen­tre in St James.

Hazel’s par­ents de­clined to com­ment.

“I don’t know what to say…I have noth­ing to say…what­ev­er is to be said is up to the par­ents…I don’t even want to know what the au­top­sy said be­cause I didn’t ask,” his grand­moth­er June Vin­cent said.

Asked if the fam­i­ly was in­ter­est­ed in hear­ing the school bus dri­ver’s side to the sto­ry as to what tran­spired that caused her not to no­tice Hazel asleep in the school bus, Vin­cent replied: “Not re­al­ly!”

Mean­while, Guardian Me­dia un­der­stands that the dri­ver of the bus was in­ter­ro­gat­ed by of­fi­cers from the Homi­cide Re­gion 3 Di­vi­sion based in the South­ern Di­vi­sion and it is pos­si­ble that she may face charges of manslaugh­ter.

The dri­ver, how­ev­er, is cur­rent­ly ward­ed at the San Fer­nan­do Gen­er­al Hos­pi­tal.

It was re­port­ed that she col­lapsed when the boy’s body was dis­cov­ered in her ve­hi­cle on Thurs­day af­ter­noon and was treat­ed at the Cou­va Dis­trict Hos­pi­tal.

She al­so col­lapsed af­ter be­ing ques­tioned by the po­lice and was sub­se­quent­ly tak­en to the hos­pi­tal.

Hazel, re­port­ed­ly fell asleep on his way to school and re­mained un­no­ticed by the dri­ver who re­turned home un­til it was time to re­turn for the chil­dren some six hours lat­er.

Class­mates found Hazel’s body ly­ing on the floor af­ter the dri­ver re­turned to the Morn­ing Star Ear­ly Child­hood Cen­tre.

