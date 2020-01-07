Trinidad: 3 people shot near scene of Arima triple murder

Share This On:

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) — Three people, a man and two women, were wounded in a shooting incident near the wake for victims of Monday’s triple in Arima.

Police said the group was standing on the roadway at Get Well Avenue, along Pinto Road, when gunmen opened fire at around 2.30am.

David Richarson aka Scratchy, 40, Jerlene Richardson, 22, and Kelly Lewis, 40 were injured.

The three were taken to hospital for treatment.

Police are yet to determine whether the shooting was linked to the triple murder.

On Monday, three bodies were discovered in a house at Get Well Avenue.

The bodies were identified as Polly Ann Chuniesingh, 31, her brother Damian Chuniesingh, 39, and their uncle Randy Chuniesingh.

Randy Chuniesingh is a Canadian resident.

Their throats were slit.

