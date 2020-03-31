Trinidad: 2nd bar owner charged with opening business

Share This On:

Pin 64 Shares

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) – The owner of a bar in California has been charged with opening to customers, in breach of the COVID-19 regulations.

Ernest Todd is the second bar owner to be charged under the law that seeks to prevent social gatherings as the country attends to slow the spread of the virus.

Todd has been granted $1,000 bail and will appear in the Couva Court tomorrow.

Todd, the owner of Larry’s Bar at First Street, Dow Village California, was arrested and charged on Monday for breaching the Public Health (2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-Cov) Regulations, which states that it shall be an office, during the period specified in Regulation 3, for any person, to conduct the business of a bar, whether or not the person is a licensed person under the Liquor Licences Act.

On Sunday, officers of the Central Divisional Task Force, South Unit, were on mobile patrol in the Couva district, when they allegedly warned Todd about entertaining customers and selling alcoholic drinks at his business place. He gave the assurance that he would comply with the law, police alleged.

However, around 1:30pm on Monday Sgt Thompson received information and returned to the said establishment, along with officers of the CDTF South Unit.

The officers observed approximately 13 persons, buying and consuming alcoholic beverages on the said compound.

Persons were also seated around several tables consuming alcoholic beverages.

PC Thurton identified himself to Todd, told him of his observations, cautioned him and later arrested and charged Todd for the offence at the Couva Police Station.

( 0 ) ( 0 )