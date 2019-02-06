Trinidad: 19 South American girls were part of human trafficking, prostitution ring

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) — Police say they have cracked a major drug and prostitution ring in several parts of Trinidad following a joint exercise conducted overnight by several arms of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS).

Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith coordinated the operation involving officers of the Western Division, Special Operations Response Team (SORT), Counter Trafficking Unit (CTU), Financial Intelligence Bureau (FIB) and the Child Protection Unit (CPU).

Nineteen South American female victims, between the ages of 15-19 years, were rescued by police following the raids in Westmoorings, St. James, Ariapita Avenue, Diego Martin, Morne Coco Road. Ten men have since been detained.

Police have also discovered and seized a quantity of narcotics and sums of local and foreign currency.

This is a major breakthrough in human trafficking, money laundering, drugs and prostitution rings. The women are currently being processed by both Counter Trafficking and Child Protection Units and translators have been brought in to assist in communication between officials and the victims.

This investigation remains very active.