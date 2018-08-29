Trinidad: 17 child sex charges for painter

Pin +1 Share 0 Shares

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) – A Port of Spain man, charged with multiple sexual offences and assault against a 17-year-old girl, is due to appear before the Port of Spain Magistrates’ Court today.

Naylan Farrell, 44, a painter, is charged with nine counts of sexual penetration, four counts of serious indecency, three counts of grievous sexual assault and one count of sexual intercourse with a female child under the age of fourteen, which are alleged to have begun in September 2010, when the victim was 10-years-old, and ended in July 2018.

Farrell is also charged with attempting to choke the victim, under the Offences Against the Persons Act S.15, Chap.11:08, which allegedly occurred on August 8.

A report was made to the Child Protection Unit, Port of Spain Division (CPU POSD) on Thursday 9th August, 2018, which led to Farrell’s arrest on Tuesday.