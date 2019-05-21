Don't Miss
Trinidad: 15-year-old Naomi Bengochea vanishes from home

By Trinidad Express
May 21, 2019

Missing: Naomi Bengochea

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) — Police need help in locating 15-year-old Naomi Bengochea.

Naomi, of Coal Mine, Sangre Grande, was last seen at her home on Tuesday. She was later reported missing to the Sangre Grande Police Station on the same date.

Naomi of African descent, slim built, 5 feet tall, with a light brown complexion and natural hair. She was last seen wearing a white jersey and a pair of light blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police at 999, 911, 800TIPS or any police station or text/WhatsApp 482-GARY.

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

