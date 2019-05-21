Trinidad: 15-year-old Naomi Bengochea vanishes from home

Share This On:

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) — Police need help in locating 15-year-old Naomi Bengochea.

Naomi, of Coal Mine, Sangre Grande, was last seen at her home on Tuesday. She was later reported missing to the Sangre Grande Police Station on the same date.

Naomi of African descent, slim built, 5 feet tall, with a light brown complexion and natural hair. She was last seen wearing a white jersey and a pair of light blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police at 999, 911, 800TIPS or any police station or text/WhatsApp 482-GARY.

