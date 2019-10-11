Don't Miss
Trinidad: 10-year-old girl finds body of murdered man

By Trinidad Express
October 11, 2019

Police officers at the crime scene at Embacadere, San Fernando. Photo: TREVOR WATSON

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) — Residents of Embacadere, San Fernando had become so accustomed hearing gunshots that when they rang out on Wednesday night no one checked.

This morning, they awoke to find out one of their own residents had been killed.

Ezekiel Daniel, 22, who lived at building G, was found behind building C.

He had been shot in the head.

The discovery was made by a 10-year-old girl.

Residents told police they heard the gunshots around 8.30 p.m. Wednesday.

Daniel’s grandmother called San Fernando CID and informed officers that her grandson’s body was found.

Senior Supt Wayne Mohammed, ASP Ali Mohammed, and Sgt Clint Williams of Southern Police Division, and Insp Darryl Corrie of Homicide Region III led officers to the scene.

Police said that Daniel had been previously charged twice for the offence of robbery.

Daniel’s killing took the murder toll to 411 according to an Express tally.

