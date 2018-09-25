Trinidad: $1.3 million stolen from Republic Bank

(TRINIDAD NEWSDAY) – Senior investigators have confirmed a total of $1.3 million having been stolen from a G4S armored car during a bold midday robbery at a Republic Bank Automated Teller Machine (ATM) in St Helena Junction on Monday.

Newsday received information indicating while no arrests have been made as yet, investigators are still reviewing security camera footage of the incident and conducting inquiries from eyewitnesses and the security guards involved.

At around midday, security guards with G4S Security Company were in the process of replenshing the machine when they were confronted by gunmen who took the guards’ weapons and the cash before escaping in a silver Nissan X Trail with no licence plates.

Shortly after police from the Caroni police station arrived, members of the Praedial Larceny Unit notified the investigators that a vehicle matching that of the get-away vehicle was seen abandoned along Centero Farm Road, Las Lomas.

Officers recovered the vehicle and are reviewing footage from CCTV to assist with the investigation.