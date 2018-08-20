Trini killed in lightning strike in New York

Pin +1 Share 0 Shares

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) – A Trinidad-born man was struck by lightning and killed in Long Island, New York.

Aneal Lall, 32, was standing under a tree near a boardwalk at Sunken Meadow State Park when the incident occurred on Saturday.

Lall, a father of one, was spending the day at the park with relatives when lightning struck at around 6.50pm.

Paramedics responded and performed CPR before taking Lall to the St. Catherine’s Hospital in Smithtown. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Lall, who migrated to the United States several years ago, lived at Richmond Hill, Queens, New York.