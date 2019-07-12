Tribe of Twel wins King and Queen Band titles

Share This On:

Pin 29 Shares

(PRESS RELEASE) — Events Company of Saint Lucia Inc. (ECSL) and the Carnival Bands Association (CBA) are pleased to announce the results of the 2019 National King & Queen of the Bands Competition following the activities held on Thursday, July 11 at Carnival City, The Sab in Vigie.

The results for the Queen of the Bands are as follows:

4th Place with 374 points – Nicole St. Helen – Azari Tribe

3rd Place with 395 points – Claudine Cadette – Tribe of Twel

2nd Place with 430 points – Natania St. Omer – Xuvo Carnival Band

1st Place with 456 points – Sharon Tana – Tribe of Twel

The results for King of the Bands are as follows:

4th Place with 426 points – Barry George – Fusion Mas

3rd Place with 427 points – Kwency Griffith – Tribe of Twel

2nd Place with 452 points – Martin Dorville – Tribe of Twel

1st Place with 456 points – Adrian Augier – Tribe of Twel

ECSL and the CBA express their sincere gratitude to all individuals and entities who lent support, thereby ensuring the success of the 2019 King & Queen of the Bands Competition.

( 3 ) ( 0 )