Tribe of Twel wins King and Queen Band titles

(PRESS RELEASE) — Events Company of Saint Lucia Inc. (ECSL) and the Carnival Bands Association (CBA) are pleased to announce the results of the 2019 National King & Queen of the Bands Competition following the activities held on Thursday, July 11 at Carnival City, The Sab in Vigie.
The results for the Queen of the Bands are as follows:
4th Place with 374 points – Nicole St. Helen – Azari Tribe
3rd Place with 395 points – Claudine Cadette – Tribe of Twel
2nd Place with 430 points – Natania St. Omer – Xuvo Carnival Band
1st Place with 456 points – Sharon Tana – Tribe of Twel
The results for King of the Bands are as follows:
4th Place with 426 points – Barry George – Fusion Mas
3rd Place with 427 points – Kwency Griffith – Tribe of Twel
2nd Place with 452 points – Martin Dorville – Tribe of Twel
1st Place with 456 points – Adrian Augier – Tribe of Twel
ECSL and the CBA express their sincere gratitude to all individuals and entities who lent support, thereby ensuring the success of the 2019 King & Queen of the Bands Competition.