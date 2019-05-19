Don't Miss
Add St. Lucia News Online on Whatsapp for headlines +1758 712 6700!

Trayvon Martin’s mother to run for office in Miami

By AP
May 19, 2019

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share11
+1
11 Shares

Sybrina Fulton

(AP) — A mother who turned to activism after the slaying of her black teen son Trayvon Martin has announced she is running for office in Miami.

The Miami Herald reports Sybrina Fulton will be entering the race to join the 13-member board of Miami-Dade County commissioners.

Fulton said in a Saturday statement that she would continue working to end gun violence. She will challenge Miami Gardens Mayor Oliver Gilbert for the seat that is up for grabs in 2020 because of term limits.

Trayvon’s parents head a foundation and have been recognised for their work on gun reform and social justice.

Trayvon was unarmed when shot dead by neighbourhood watch volunteer George Zimmerman, who was later acquitted on the grounds of self-defence. His death sparked the Black Lives Matter movement.

(1)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share11
+1
11 Shares
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.