Travel detective Peter Greenberg discovers hidden gems about Saint Lucia

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Saint Lucia Tourism Authority (SLTA) has partnered with Emmy Award-winning Travel Journalist, Peter Greenberg and his production team to film an episode of his popular television show, The Travel Detective.

This partnership is in keeping with the Authority’s mandate to position the destination as a top vacation choice for visitors.

Peter Greenberg is the Travel Editor for CBS News and widely regarded as America’s most recognized, honored and esteemed front-line travel news journalist. The show, The Travel Detective, is syndicated on PBS stations across the United States.

For Greenberg, it doesn’t come as a surprise that Saint Lucia is consistently voted as one of the best places to visit in the Caribbean because of its great weather, beaches, warm, refreshing water and friendly people.

Greenberg took time to explore Saint Lucia and was surprised by the things off the beaten paths—art, history, even jungle adventures and an exploding food scene that is not highlighted in brochures and guide books.

In the 6 minute 28 second web version video, Greenberg gives viewers his personal favorite picks of experiences located off the conventional tourist travel maps.

Acting CEO of the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority, Mrs. Tiffany Howard said, “Saint Lucia is ideally a unique destination. Our distinctive hidden gems continue to attract more visitors to our shores as they seek uncommon experiences. Partnering with Peter and The Travel Detective is rewarding for us as millions of viewers will discover something new about the destination and be inspired to travel to Saint Lucia.”

Hidden Gems of Saint Lucia can be viewed at PeterGreenberg.com, on YouTube and on networks across the United States. The longer television version of the programme will air early next year.