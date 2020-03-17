Travel delays expected along Saltibus main road as reconstruction work progress

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Saltibus Road Reconstruction Project is now forty-five percent (45%) complete, with work ongoing on the final construction phase for drainage and retaining walls.

The Department of Infrastructure, Ports and Energy alerts residents and the motoring public of expected travel delays of approximately thirty minutes when traversing the main Saltibus Road, as a result of ongoing culvert construction.

On Monday March 16, 2020 the Contractors excavated a culvert at Londonderry, reducing the road to single lane traffic.

Residents and motorists and encouraged to proceed with caution and follow the traffic signs and other traffic management measures put in place for public safety.

Weather permitting the Contractor is schedule to be complete with the various road fixtures in one month, in preparation for the surface works to be complete at soonest.

The Department of Infrastructure, Ports and Energy apologises for the delays and thanks residents of Saltibus and environs, the minibus drivers and all road users for the patience, support and understanding.

