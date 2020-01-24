Don't Miss
Add St. Lucia News Online on Whatsapp +1758 712 6700; get major headlines and source us with news tips, photos, and videos

Training workshop for VPU officers

By British High Commission
January 24, 2020

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

(PRESS RELEASE) – The British High Commission will host a training workshop for Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) officers of the Vulnerable Persons Unit (VPU), next week.

The first training workshop of its kind for the VPU, the workshop aims to increase and strengthen their capacity to deal with the sensitive cases that these officers have to handle.

The opening is scheduled for Monday, January 27 at 9:30 a.m. at the Police Training School. The opening will be addressed by UK Resident British Commissioner, Steve McCready, and Police Commissioner Moncherry.

The media is invited to this significant event that will build on the expertise of a key unit of the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

More Crime/Police Stories

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

For security, use of Google's reCAPTCHA service is required which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

I agree to these terms.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.