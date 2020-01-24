Training workshop for VPU officers

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) – The British High Commission will host a training workshop for Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) officers of the Vulnerable Persons Unit (VPU), next week.

The first training workshop of its kind for the VPU, the workshop aims to increase and strengthen their capacity to deal with the sensitive cases that these officers have to handle.

The opening is scheduled for Monday, January 27 at 9:30 a.m. at the Police Training School. The opening will be addressed by UK Resident British Commissioner, Steve McCready, and Police Commissioner Moncherry.

The media is invited to this significant event that will build on the expertise of a key unit of the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force.

