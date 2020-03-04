Don't Miss
Training for ‘trainers’ and tech support teams for 2020 National Census

Press Release
March 4, 2020

(PRESS RELEASE) – Training has begun for ‘trainers’ and tech support teams for 2020 National Census The Central Statistical Office has intensified its preparations for the upcoming 2020 Population and Housing Census with the commencement of the Training of Trainers exercise.

Twenty-four trainers and 24 technical support personnel were officially welcomed to the training exercise on Wednesday March 4th 2020.

The two week training will provide an overview of the 2020 census process, the duties of enumerators and review the 2020 census questionnaire.

The Training of Trainers workshop is taking place at the Finance Administrative Centre at Point Seraphine. It ends on March 13th 2020.

Census Day is May 12th 2020.

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

