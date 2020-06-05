Training for Saint Lucia government employees

Share This On:
(PRESS RELEASE) — The Department of the Public Service is pleased to announce the availability of its Training Catalogue for the financial year 2020/2021.
The catalogue features training programmes designed to meet the training needs of government employees. Public officers can be nominated to participate in any of the training programmes using the Training Request Form.
Kindly ensure that the Training Catalogue is circulated among all your employees.
Should you have any questions, concerns, or comments, please contact the Training Division at 758.468.4187 or [email protected],gov.lc; [email protected]
Please find attached additional links and forms for details.
Attachments:
Training Request Form.pdf
CatalogCircular2020-2021.pdf
