Traffic delays expected as a result of road marking works from Choc Bridge to Vigie roundabout

By Ministry of Infrastructure, Ports, Energy and labour
September 29, 2017
(PRESS RELEASE) – The Department of Infrastructure, Ports and Energy wishes to inform the motoring public that road marking works will be undertaken on the Choc Bridge to the Vigie Roundabout on Saturday, September 30 and Sunday October 1, 2017 between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. on those days.

In addition, the Department will be replacing the flexible delineators between the Choc Roundabout and the Vigie Roundabout as well as the painting of the pedestrian crossings.

In view of this, commuters are informed that traffic delays are anticipated due to the nature of the works.

The Department of Infrastructure, Ports and Energy wishes to apologize for any inconvenience which may be caused as a result of the road marking works.

The Department is confident that these works will result in a better driver experience and a safer road network.

One comment

  1. Road user/ tax payer
    September 29, 2017 at 3:11 PM

    The freshly set road on choc bridge is disintegrating plz fix plz my car shocks n ball joints will finish and a bike man will die on the gravel coming out,y'all didn't give the road coatings of liquid asphalt to seal the mix salopte work!!!

