Traffic congestion woes at La Tourney cemeteries

Funeral parlours, mourners and residents of La Tourney, Vieux-Fort, are calling on the Vieux-Fort South Constituency Council to put measures in place to deal with the traffic woes which occurs in the community whenever there are several funerals there on the same day.

They say last Saturday was the worst they have experienced when four burials took place about the same time in two cemeteries which are less than 25 metres away from each other.

The recent situation had angered mourners, some of whom grumbled, while others spewed out expletives for all to hear during the funerals.

It had also resulted in burials to take place in the cemeteries after 6 p.m, which is illegal, and the La Tourney Public Cemetery having to close much later than 6 p.m, which is past the time it closes.

The small community of La Tourney which has three cemeteries, two private and one public, serves residents throughout the island.

According to Alexander Douglas O’Brian, managing director of the Margaret O’Brian Cemetery and Michael O’Brian Cemetery, the problem is of much concern to him, adding that it has been in existence for many years.

He added that over the years, he has called on the Council to have an exit road in the area in order to put an end to the traffic woes that exist whenever there are several burials in the community.

“We have no parking in the area. Every vehicle has to park in the cemetery or along the road…” O’Brian lamented.

He added that drivers need to be more cooperative and allow the hearses to pass during funerals.

“In La Tourney it’s one way in and one way out…The road takes you to a dead end” O’Brian said.

Edward Vaval, a resident of the area said the traffic congestion is grave concern to residents of the area.

He said whenever there is traffic congestion in the community as a result of several burials on the same day, residents coming from Vieux-Fort town get caught up in the heavy traffic where they spend a long time before reaching to their homes.

Commenting on how the Council intends to deal with the problem, Town Clerk, Kizzie Joseph, said she will write to the funeral homes in Vieux-Fort to reiterate the opening and closing hours of the cemeteries.

According to her, on funeral days the cemeteries should be opened from 8 a.m to 6 p.m and on none funeral days 8 a.m to 4p.m.

She added that whenever there are funerals after such times, it creates a strain on the Council’s resources.

Joseph said that the length of the church services also contributes to the traffic woes which exist whenever there are several funerals in the community on the same day, adding that the funeral parlours and families of the deceased should find a way to deal with that particular problem.