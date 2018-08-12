Tourist dies and another injured in hippo attack on Kenyan lake

(SKY NEWS) – A tourist taking photos has died and another is injured after being attacked by a hippo.

Chang Ming Chuang, 66, was pronounced dead on arrival at the Naivasha District Hospital, according to the Kenya Wildlife Service.

Wu Peng Te, 62, survived the attack in the Kenyan town of Naivasha.

“[We are] sad to announce the death of a Chinese tourist who was attacked by a #hippo while taking pictures on the shores of Lake Naivasha yesterday evening,” the Kenya Wildlife Service tweeted on Sunday.

“His colleague survived with minor bruises and was treated at #Naivasha District Hospital. We are tracking the hippo.”

Kenyan newspaper The Star reported that the man was with friends taking pictures near a hotel when the hippo attacked.

Witness James Omollo said the man got too close to the animal which turned against him, biting him on the chest. He said the victim was “bleeding profusely”.

The attacks brought to six the number of people who have been attacked and killed by hippos in Naivasha since the year began, according to the newspaper.

Naivasha is a city on the lake 56 miles (90km) northwest of the capital, Nairobi.