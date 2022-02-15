 

Saint Lucia’s Tourism Minister, Dr. Ernest Hilaire, says the island experienced a robust 2021 season with more visitor arrivals than expected. The island’s tourism sector is expected to see an increase in its hotel room capacity, with new hotel developments already underway and others to begin soon, according to the tourism minister.

Among those developments already underway are Cabot Saint Lucia, at Point Hardy at Cap Estate, and Courtyard Marriott at Pointe Seraphine, adjacent to the Duty-Free Shopping Complex in Castries, which is due to be completed in 2023.

According to Hilaire, Hyatt Corporation is expected to start the construction of a 345-room luxury Grand Hyatt here in Choiseul.

“A few months ago, the world wondered how the tourism industry would survive the COVID pandemic. Today I assure you that Saint Lucia’s tourism industry is flourishing,” according to an upbeat Hilaire.

Statistical data for the sector (February 8) revealed a 52% increase in visitor arrival in 2021 over 2020, with the US market accounting for 76% of arrivals in 2021, the UK 16.4%, the Caribbean 2.8%, Canada 2.5% and from emerging markets 2.3%. There was a total of 199,34 stay-over arrivals in 2021.

