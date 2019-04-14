Top officials from Prime Minister’s Office and Taiwan Technical Mission tour Banana Productivity Improvement Project

Share This On:

Pin +1 7 Shares

(PRESS RELEASE) — Two top officials from the Prime Minister’s Office along with the Taiwan Technical Mission (ICDF) staff paid a courtesy call and a field visit to some of the project areas of the Banana Productivity Improvement Project (BPIP).

The visit, which took place on April 4, 2019 Thursday last week, gave the officials a bird’s eye view of the ongoing field implementation activities undertaken by the BPIP. The officials observed and addressed a training workshop, met and held discussions with several farmers.

In an address to the farmers, Head of Taiwan Technical Mission (ICDF) Mario Cheng praised the efforts of the farmers. And will continue to provide technical assistance to banana production.

He said the Taiwanese Mission was pleased to support their efforts to gain access to the international banana market and help improve the welfare and economic condition of their families.

He noted however that a consistent supply of good quality fruits is paramount in maintaining access to that market. He reminded the farmers that consumer preference and needs are what drives the market.

In presenting some protective gear to the farmers, Mr. Chen urged them to make proper use of the gear and protect themselves at all times when applying or using pesticides.

The touring party comprised Messrs. Arlene Teo and Jussara Negromonte from PERMANDU (an implementation unit attached to the Prime Minister’s office to assist with project implementation), ICDF Chief Mario Cheng, BPIP Project Manager Kerde Severin and Taiwanese banana expert Johnson Wu.

( 0 ) ( 1 )