 

BREAKING NEWS

16 hours agoUniversity of The West Indies to Host a Panel Discussion on Saint Lucia’s Accession to the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) as Its Final Appellate Court

1 day agoNational Housing Corporation Under Investigations Again for Granting of a Pre-Election Million-Dollar Contract

1 day agoDomestic Violence Takes on a Wider Meaning

2 days agoTop Cop Promises to Hunt-Down and Bring to Justice Perpetrators of Police Shooting

2 days agoDidier Cautions Against Targeting Russian Mega-Yachts in the Caribbean for Sanctions

 

NewsTop Cop Promises to Hunt-Down and Bring to Justice Perpetrators of Police Shooting

St. Lucia News OnlineMarch 11, 202211553 min

Members of Parliament attending Tuesday’s 8th March 2022 Sitting of the House of Assembly stood in a minute of silence in honor and memory of slain officer, Constable Nathan Timaitre.

The elected parliamentarians on both sides of the House of Assembly joined Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre and Speaker Claudius Francis in expressing sympathy with the families of two police officers ambushed by gunmen last Saturday, leaving one dead and the other badly wounded.

Timaitre and fellow officer Isaac ‘King’ Calvin, along with two other unnamed persons, were attacked, shot and robbed during a private cash escort operation in Bocage last Saturday, the former killed on-the-spot, and the latter left to battle life-threatening wounds.

Police Commissioner Milton Desir commenting on the incident said the attack was “senseless, daring and barbaric” and that six persons had been held in custody “assisting the police in their investigations.”

The top cop promised, however, that his officers will pursue “everyone and anyone who participated, encouraged, or was in any other way associated with the vicious attack…”

He also warned possible perpetrators still at large that the investigating officers “shall not be intimidated” and they “will relentlessly hunt you down…”

“We will find you and will use all legal avenues available to bring you to justice,” he messaged firmly, adding: “We will not cower and we will not relent.”

Prime Minister Pierre, who issued a public statement Sunday offering sympathy to the bereaved families and traumatized fellow officers, on Tuesday reiterated in parliament that the government will not sit idly by and allow criminals to reign supreme.

The Prime Minister warned that, “this behavior will not be tolerated in Saint Lucia” and reaffirmed his earlier “commitment to providing law enforcement officials with resources that will assist in citizen security.”
PM Pierre also called on the police high command “to use every available measure in our quest for peace.”

Post Views: 1,155

St. Lucia News Online

previous
Didier Cautions Against Targeting Russian Mega-Yachts in the Caribbean for Sanctions
next
Domestic Violence Takes on a Wider Meaning

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

University of The West Indies to Host a Panel Discussion on Saint Lucia’s Accession to the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) as Its Final Appellate Court

University of The West Indies to Host a Panel Discussion on Saint Lucia’s Accession to the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) as Its Final Appellate Court

16 hours ago
2 min 361
St. Lucia News Online
National Housing Corporation Under Investigations Again for Granting of a Pre-Election Million-Dollar Contract

National Housing Corporation Under Investigations Again for Granting of a Pre-Election Million-Dollar Contract

1 day ago
2 min 1879
St. Lucia News Online
Domestic Violence Takes on a Wider Meaning

Domestic Violence Takes on a Wider Meaning

1 day ago
3 min 453
St. Lucia News Online
Saint Lucia News Online is an iconic design and visual news brand encompassing a venerated magazine, a website, one of the most well-respected online magazine petitions in the industry. Founded in 2017, Magazine seeks to build a dialogue about community by detailing the intersections of culture and society. Magazine focuses on a broad stroke of visual culture today, covering everything.

Featured Tags

Categories

Ads

St. Lucia News Online, 2021 © All Rights Reserved.