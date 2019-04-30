Toni Braxton’s niece 24-year-old Lauren Braxton dies from heart condition

Share This On:

Pin +1 0 Shares

(NEW YORK DAILY NEWS) — The Braxton Family is mourning another loss.

Lauren Braxton, the daughter of the Braxton sisters’ only brother, Michael, passed away Monday in Maryland.

According to TMZ, law enforcement officials received a 911 call around noon for Lauren, who was unresponsive when they arrived.

Her death, at 24, was reportedly due to a heart condition.

Lauren’s father, Michael Conrad Braxton Jr., is the only son of the Braxton clan, which includes Grammy Award-winner Toni Braxton and her singing siblings Traci, Towanda, Trina and Tamar. They are the stars of the popular WE tv reality show “Braxton Family Values,” currently in its sixth season.

Michael grew up singing with his sisters in the family’s church choir, and performed a duet with Toni on the 2015 holiday album “Braxton Family Christmas.”

Late last year, Trina Braxton’s estranged husband Gabe Solis, who was also featured on the show, died at age 43 after a battle with cancer.

( 0 ) ( 0 )