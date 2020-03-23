Don't Miss
The partial scale down of all non-essential economic and social activities for a two-week period begins Monday, March 23 until Sunday, April 5, 2020. — Government of Saint Lucia

Jamaica: Tommy Lee Sparta’s daughter shot, boy killed in Flanker, St James

By Jamaica Star
March 23, 2020

(JAMAICA STAR) – The daughter of dancehall artiste Tommy Lee Sparta was shot and injured during a gun attack in the community of Flanker, St James, on Sunday afternoon. A nine-year-old boy was shot in the incident.

Nicole Taban, of Boss Lady Muzik to which Tommy Lee Sparta is signed, said the child is in stable condition at hospital.

Tommy Lee Sparta, whose given name is Leroy Russell, hails from the gritty St James community.

“We ask for everyone, especially fans, to respect Mr. Russell’s privacy during this difficult time and pray for the speedy recovery of his young daughter,” said Taban.

The police reported that about 5:00 p.m., three men had a dispute in the Flanker community. An argument ensued and two of the men reportedly opened gunfire at the third man, hitting him. A 9-year-old boy as well as a 6-year-old girl were also shot. The boy, succumbed to his injuries, while the girl was admitted to hospital in stable condition.

Meanwhile, detectives attached to the St. James Police are asking Martino Kellier otherwise called ‘Tino’ of Limetree, Lane, Flanker, and a man known only as ‘Bobo’, also of Limetree to turn themselves in by 12:00 p.m. today.

The car belonging to the murder suspects is in Police custody.

