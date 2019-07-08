Toddler dies in 11-storey fall on board Royal Caribbean cruise ship after ‘slipping from grandfather’s arms’

Share This On:
(THE SUN-UK) — A toddler has died after plunging 150 feet from a cruise ship while being dangled out of a window by her granddad.
The 18-month-old girl slipped from his arms and fell from the 11th floor of Royal Caribbean’s Freedom of the Seas ship.
The child is believed to have fallen onto the concrete below while the ship was docked in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
The tot was rushed to hospital at around 4:30 p.m. local time yesterday.
She was pronounced dead a short time later.
According to the local Primer Hora website, the girl was from Indiana and on holiday with her parents and grandparents.
Police have now launched an investigation and are trawling CCTV of the ship as well as interviewing passengers.
The girl’s family have not yet been quizzed by detectives but police have said they believe the incident was a tragic accident.
Elmer Román, of the local Department of Public Security, said: “Police have now launched an investigation and are trawling CCTV of the ship.
“At this time (the Division of) Homicide is in place. It has not been possible to interview the family.
“It is a very strong scene, very sad and tragic.
“At one point, one of her grandparents… in an act of games, exposes the girl to the void and falls out of his hands.”
The boat has a height of around 210 feet and the 11th floor will have been around 150 feet above land level when the vessel was docked.
It holds around 4,000 passengers and was ending a seven-day Southern Caribbean cruise of Antigua, St Lucia and Barbados at the time of the tragedy.
Royal Caribbean has been contacted for comment.
I Proclaim on the rooftops that the “King is coming to redeem the earth of its curse.”! I announce to the ends of the earth, that the “King is coming”. And that the days of Noah are here. “Prepare ye the way of the Lord and make straight his paths.” Tell all the world that I am coming back soon. “I am coming for those who have laid their burdens down”. In the name of Jesus Christ, I pray, Amen.
The father says: I am lifting you up out of many situations that will do you no good. I say enough is enough. What you have wept over, let it be no more. You must be active in changing the thoughts that do not serve you any light in my kingdom. Decide on what you dwell on is benefiting you or the enemy of your soul. Break free of the bondage that you did not realize you were allowed in your life. Let the fresh winds and my rojak fill your lives this very day. Remove what is less than my glory. Let the captives be free; Amen. You will feel the joy of the release. What I have promised you will be more than you know to desire, more than you can ask for, and it is why you wait. You wait as I transform you and build your faith. You wait to receive it until my work in you is full and complete.
Quickly I do a beautiful work bringing you to your true identity which is the beautiful truth. Let me heal you, let me have my way on my own time. Oh, precious one, such a long journey you are on; such a long way to go for a journey filled with sorrows, but I am always there. With every step, I am near, never leaving you alone. You are always in my sight. You feel so lost at times even as I gather your life. You are my butterfly and I will teach you to fly. What a delight to see you turn your thoughts towards me. The enemy blinds your eyes but it is my love that opens your heart. That being renewed each day you might come to trust in me and being made whole by my love, you will know your place in my heart.
You are not a warrior, you are a princess, tried and true. Your day of fighting is over as you realize my love for you. Enemy lies won’t hold you down, nor will your wounds hold you back any longer. The enemy has lost his hold on you, for now, you are the stronger. This is a day of rejoicing for today, the strongholds come down. I have made a place for you and I have made a way for you. When the enemy taunts you he will not rise above you, not only will my love comfort you it will be a part of you. My love will be the belonging in you, the confidence that gets you through, the peace that rewards you, the portion that sustains you. I have made a place for you because of my unending love for you. Through the ages, I have waited for you and now I will gather and embrace you.
* These are exclusively the words of –Yahuwah and his son Yahushua Mashiach.
God the Father, the Great King wants his name to be promoted in the four corners of the earth. Repent now; get baptized and receive the gift of the Holy Spirit, those of you who are in the valley of decision. Do not procrastinate any longer but go ahead and choose God, for when the door and the books are closed no one will be able to enter in. God is sending warnings after warnings. We are in the End Times and he does not want ANYONE to Perish. Time is running out, get saved now while you have time. He is the only way to salvation. Amend your ways and you will be allowed to remain in the land. Let those who have ears to hear and those who have eyes to see. Repent now! Remain strong, be bold, courageous and steadfast in your faith.
The Lord is saying that: there are people in the churches, in the pulpits, the choir, the church boards, (church in general), who claim to know him but do not have a personal relationship with him, his spirit does not dwell in their hearts and they need to learn how to build a relationship with him, so he can dwell in their hearts. Repent now, pray without ceasing, read his word daily and speak to him as your best friend or father. Do not hesitate to do this as his judgments have already begun. The end of everything has begun.
Credit to Brother Shomrim, may God bless and protect you my, brother.
- God’s messenger, chosen vessel and prophet to the world.