Today is the 1st National Bank/Kick It Destiny! Girls Grass Roots Football Festival

(PRESS RELEASE) — For over 20 years the Flow-Trevor Daniel Football Development Programme has been developing young players in Saint Lucia, a number of whom have gone on to earn national selection.

As we work toward our goal of getting Saint Lucia well positioned for World Cup and Olympic qualification, it is important that we reach as many of our young players as we can, specifically in this case GIRLS. RCS (Recreational Center of St Lucia) presents the 1st National Bank – Kick It Destiny! Girls Grass Roots Football Festival, themed: Barbie dolls to boots & footballs #Opening doors

The festival will be held at the Mindoo Phillip Park, on Friday May 24th, from 9am-2pm. We will host 120 GIRLS aged 7-11 years all of whom will receive a Tshirt and a brand new football. Participants are from the following schools: Anglican Infant & Primary, Carmen Rene, Camille Henry, Vide Boutielle, Dame Pearlette, Ave Maria, Tapion, Mon du Don, Gros Islet Primary, Monchy Primary, Babonneau Primary, Balata Primary, Marchand Primary, Gordon & Walcott Memorial Methodist.

If we can agree that girls & boys are different both physically and psychologically, then we should agree that the way in which GIRLS see/think/play football would be different and our approach as coaches/administrators must keep this as the center of our planning(teaching) football for girls. The Flow-Trevor Daniel FDP is pleased to release football development for females, this simple yet effective curriculum is designed to;

– get them interested in football

– keep them committed to training & improving

– stay with the sport for 10-15years

– excel at national, regional & international level.

We are eager to see the impact of this project on the participants & nation as a whole. This initiative will see more girls playing the game, we will see more educational & professional opportunities opening up for our female athletes. We will see a noticeable improvement in our female national teams at regional & international competitions in the next 4-6years. While our ultimate goal is to produce world class athletes who may someday take St. Lucia to a World Cup or Olympic final, we believe that this journey/process should have a holistic positive impact on the girls.

– The girls should;

– Enjoy & love the game of football as they grow

– Improve technically as they grow

– Increase in self-confidence on & off the field as they grow

– Make lasting friendships with girls in their communities, districts, locally & in other countries

– Have “doors opened”- opportunities to study & work through football

– Adopt healthy life choices and healthy life practices from now through to older age

– Have an awareness of the spiritual/moral component of their existence

– Encourage & empower them to dream big, to work hard to go after their dreams!

– Be good examples for younger girls coming up!

– Above all every participant will have a positive life changing experience through this festival.

This initiative will only be as effective as the strength of the partnership of key stakeholders, and we would like to thank our partners for sharing our vision; Title sponsors – 1st National Bank. Major sponsors/partners – KFC, Synergy Sport, Lucelec, Digicel, Sandals Resorts, Ministry of Youth Development & Sports, Ministry of Education, Innovation, Gender Relations & Sustainable Development, WLBL Super Malt & Chrystal Clear. Other sponsors/partners – Hobie Int., Michel’s Customs Brokerage, Paints Plus and Joseph’s Shipping Agency. We say a heartfelt thank you for partnering with us on this life changing event, we could not do this without support. We invite the public to come out and be a part of this event.

