Tobago sets up COVID-19 hotline – Dial 211

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) – As a proactive measure in response to the threat of COVID-19 to Tobago, the COVID-19 Multi-Divisional Task Force has established a COVID-19 hotline, which will be activated on Friday.

It is being facilitated by Tobago’s 211 call service.

The hotline has been established specifically for persons who exhibit flu-like symptoms and it will be manned by senior doctors from the Tobago Regional Health Authority and the Office of the County Medical Officer of Health, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week (24/7).

The process is as follows:

• Only persons with flu-like symptoms (fever with either, runny nose, sore throat, cough, shortness of breath, headache or muscle pains) should call the hotline. Simply dial 211.

• Trained representatives from 211 will direct the call to one of the senior doctors.

• The senior doctors will interview the caller to determine if the person should either visit a Health Centre, go directly to the Hospital or stay at home.

• Based on the outcome of the interview, the necessary / appropriate protocols will be activated to treat / monitor the person.

Members of the public are reminded of the simple, personal protective measures to fight against COVID-19:

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

• Cover your cough or sneeze with your flexed elbow, or with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash and wash your hands.

• Avoid close contact with anyone with cold or flu-like symptoms.

• Stay home when you are sick.

• Practice social distancing (keep a minimum of 3 feet away from persons).

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces (door handles, telephones, cell phones etc.)

