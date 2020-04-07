Tobago reports 4th COVID case

Share This On:

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) – Of the 63 people quarantined, only two are still being kept isolated, the Division of Health Wellness and Family Development in Tobago is reporting today.

In an update, the Division said a fourth positive case of COVID-19 was recorded.

The individual had a travel history and according to the Division’s protocols, the person was quarantined and monitored twice daily.

The individual is currently isolated and being closely monitored.

As at Tuesday, further updates on COVID-19 in Tobago are as follows:

• Number of samples submitted to Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) laboratory to test for COVID-19 = 79

• Number of samples that tested positive = 4

• Number of deaths = 1

• Number of persons who completed quarantine at the Division’s quarantine facilities = 63

• Number of remaining persons at the Division’s quarantine facilities = 2

The persons who completed quarantine at the Division’s quarantine facilities have not exhibited any flu-like symptoms. They have been in quarantine for the total incubation period of COVID-19 (14 days) and they have been monitored by health officials twice daily. As guided the World Health Organisation’s policy, those persons are now deemed safe to return to society, without the risk of infecting persons.

The Division reminds the public that the implementation of simple, preventative measures will reduce the risk of contracting COVID-19. These include:

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

• Cover your cough or sneeze with your flexed elbow, or with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash and wash your hands.

• Avoid close contact with anyone with cold or flu-like symptoms.

• Stay at home when you are sick.

• Practice social distancing (keep a minimum of 3 feet away from persons).

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces (door handles, cell phones etc.)

If persons have flu-like symptoms, call the Tobago COVID-19 Hotline, toll free at 800 HEAL (4325).