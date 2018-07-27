Tobago official says claim he has HIV is fake

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) – An official from the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) has spoken out against what he says is an attempt to tarnish his name by persons claiming he had contracted HIV.

A list of 46 men began circulating yesterday after being posted on the Facebook page of “Mr Faceless”.

The post claimed a named woman had passed away from AIDS-related complications and left behind a list of men she had allegedly infected with the virus.

Ancil Dennis, who is an assemblyman and THA Deputy Presiding Officer, was named on the list.

When contacted yesterday, Dennis, a married father of three, vehemently denied any involvement with the named woman and said he had never met her and did not know who she was.

He said the post was unfortunate and speaks to a need for legislation to combat the spread of “fake news”, a position Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi has voiced his agreement with.

“I do not know the individual and it is rather unfortunate that someone would do something so vicious,” Dennis told the Express.

Dennis said he would be making a report to the police Cybercrime Unit as the post had far-reaching effects.

One of the men named on the list reportedly committed suicide by ingesting a poisonous substance.

His Facebook page was filled with “RIP” messages yesterday.

However friends of the man said they did not know if his suicide was linked to his name appearing on the list.

Dennis said since the post began circulating, he had been inundated with phone calls from constituents and other concerned persons.

He said he was grateful that his family is solid and were unbothered by the rumors.

But he noted that his elderly mother has been affected.

“It is a devious action that has the potential to affect my career. Clearly there is a need for legislation. Social media has its benefits but it has the capacity to destroy people’s lives. Anybody can take a pen and paper and write a list and post it and make any allegation.”

Dennis said he was disturbed that the post received so much attention and said it was the nature of Trinbagonians to spread bad news. He said if a post was made that he had graduated with a doctorate, nobody would pay attention.

“That is our nature as a people. It is important for people to mind their business and focus on positivity.”